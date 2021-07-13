First Movie of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas Revealed and It Will Star an American Idol Winner

We may still be reveling in the all the goodies on our television screens right now thanks to Christmas in July on Hallmark, but we've just been given even better news! The holly jolly all the time network has revealed to us the first film that will make up this year's offering that is the annual festival of all things tinsel, hot cocoa, and Christmas trees. A Christmas Treasure will premiere as a part of the annual Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel.

We promise to bring you the full list and schedule when we get it, but for now we are delighted to share that the first film announced for this year's festivities will star Grammy-nominated, season 6 American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier, whom you may have seen in another Hallmark gem, Christmas Comes Twice.

In a release, Hallmark describes A Christmas Treasure as follows:

"After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather's journal, Lou (Sparks) questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family's local newspaper. Charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have, helps each of their journeys."

2020 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special Ornament On Tree Credit: ©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Kim Nunneley/Alexx Henry Studios, LLC

While the plot may not center around music, do not fret, you will get plenty of holiday tunes from Sparks. She will cover two classic Christmas tunes, "This Christmas," and "Oh Holy Night," and an original from her 2020 album Cider & Hennessy, "Oh, It's Christmas" will also be in the film.

"I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, 'Home is where the Heart is,'" Sparks said in a statement.