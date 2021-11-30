Hallmark Channel Kicks Off 2022 with "New Year New Movies" Event
Welcome the New Year with a new lineup of Hallmark originals.
The Hallmark Channel is ringing in the New Year with a brand-new slate of feel-good movies.
Starting January 1st, every Saturday will celebrate fresh starts and new beginnings. As part of the "New Year New Movies" TV event, Hallmark Channel has lined up five movie premieres to help usher in 2022: The Perfect Pairing; The Wedding Veil: Avery's Story; Love is Trending; Butlers in Love; and Romancing the Birthday Girl. Viewers can also look forward to a new premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Check out the list below with descriptions straight from our friends at Hallmark. (All films premiere at 9:00 p.m. EST unless otherwise noted.)
January 1: The Perfect Pairing
Starring: Nazneen Contractor, Brennan Elliott
Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina (Contractor) finds herself at a winery she had not-so-favorably reviewed in the past. She hopes to leave before anyone finds out who she is, but she instead slips on ice and hits her head. The Hollingbrook family, led by single father Michael (Elliott) graciously takes Christina in while she recovers and tries to jog her memory. In the process, Christina helps the Hollingbrooks prepare for their annual wine tapping party, which includes Michael's risky passion project, ice wine.
January 8: The Wedding Veil: Avery's Story
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney
The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark's most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork's origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.
January 15: Love is Trending
Starring: Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell
Mackenzie Sullivan (Lilley) is a New York-based marketing executive struggling to keep her clients. When she returns home to a rural maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding in just two weeks, Mackenzie learns the hard way that the love and support of family and true friends means more than she'd imagined.
January 22: Butlers in Love
Starring: Stacey Farber, Corey Cott, Maxwell Caulfield
In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma (Farber) and rebellious Henry (Cott) train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly.
January 29: Romancing the Birthday Girl
Starring: Emilie Ullerup, Clayton James
On her birthday, Taylor (Ullerup) opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains six envelopes. In each one is a challenge to complete, challenges that her mother—aware of Taylor's many anxieties that hold her back—knew would expand her horizons and give her the push she needs in life and to help open her mind, and heart, to the possibility of love.
January 9 at 10 p.m. EST: North to Home (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance, Barbara Niven
Suzanne McBride is excited to spend her birthday with her family. It will be the first time that her three adopted daughters will be together in years. This seems like a great time for a family reunion, but the sisters are each wrestling with unique challenges that threaten to derail this special occasion. Will their bond be strong enough to survive this time together?