Waltz Into Autumn With Hallmark's "Fall Harvest" Movie Lineup
Hallmarkies have six new movies to look forward to this fall.
Get ready to fall in love with Hallmark Channel's jampacked "Fall Harvest" lineup.
Hallmark will premiere a dozen new original movies this fall—six as part of its autumn-themed programming and six new mystery adventures for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
In addition to the previously announced Roadhouse Romance (starring Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes), Deadline reports that Hallmark's Fall Harvest event will feature five more films set to premiere weekly from Saturday, September 11 through Saturday, October 16.
Keep scrolling for a preview of what's to come on the Hallmark Channel:
Roadhouse Romance
Saturday, September 11
Country music fan Callie (Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather's legacy. While TV director Luke (Hynes) is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it's best to look forward instead of back.
Raise A Glass To Love
Saturday, September 18
Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna (Laura Osnes) returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Juan Pablo Di Pace). Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears as herself in a cameo role.
Taking The Reins (working title)
Saturday, September 25
A writer (Nikki DeLoach) goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses.
Love Strikes Twice
Saturday, October 2
Maggie (Katie Findlay) and Josh (Wyatt Nash) are an out-of-sync married couple. Maggie wishes for a do-over and wakes up 15 years earlier. Will she choose Josh again or is an ex-boyfriend her happily ever after?
South Beach Love
Saturday, October 9
From New York Times bestselling author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties, and romance.
Flirting With Romance (working title)
Saturday, October 16
Saturday, October 16 When a "love advice" author (Erinn Westbrook) crosses paths with a dating columnist (Brooks Darnell), an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they've both met their match