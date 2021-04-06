Hallmark Channel Cancels Home & Family After Successful 9-Season Run
The current season of the popular talk show will be its last.
After nearly a decade of feel-good programming, Hallmark Channel has pulled the plug on its popular morning talk show, Home & Family.
"The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series' last," a Hallmark spokesperson said of the six-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee in a statement to Variety. "For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew—led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison—for their creativity, hard work, and dedication."
Matenopoulos addressed the news on social media Monday.
"Thank you to all of our beautiful loyal viewers who have been with us on this amazing journey," Matenopoulos wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for allowing us into your homes every morning. It has been one of my greatest pleasures in life to be a part of this show and to be part of your lives."
Home & Family returned to television this week with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program's final episode will air Wednesday, August 4th.
Thanks for the memories, we will miss you!