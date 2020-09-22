25 Best Hair Quotes for Major Inspiration
A good hair day for a Southern woman means she's ready to take on the world. If the humidity can't stop us, what can? Even Dolly Parton herself admits that hair is a lady's most important accessory. We're here to provide some inspiration during times when you're not giving your locks the love they deserve. These hair quotes are all you need to feel thankful for the strands you have—and to inspire your next salon visit, just for fun. Whether your locks are curly, straight, short, or long, these funny hair quotes are bound to stir up a smile.
Your hair is the crown you never take off, after all. Life is too short not to appreciate your natural mane and to go for the hair of your dreams, so read through these quotes and sayings before your next appointment.
Life is too short to have boring hair.
- Anonymous
My mood depends on how good my hair looks.
- Anonymous
I make hair contact before I make eye contact. - Anonymous
If my hair looks good, I can deal with anything.
- Anonymous
I don't have grey hair; I have wisdom highlights.
- Anonymous
Straight, wavy or curly, if it's healthy, it's beautiful.
- Anonymous
Life isn't perfect but your hair can be.
- Anonymous
All you need is love and great hair.
- Anonymous
You are cut above the rest.
- Anonymous
Sorry I can't hear you over the volume of my hair.
- Anonymous
Your hair is 90% your selfie.
- Anonymous
Live colorfully or dye trying.
- Anonymous
Hairdressing is not a job, it's a craft.
- Anonymous
Short hair, don't care.
- Anonymous
Gorgeous hair is the best revenge.
- Anonymous
Love is in the hair.
- Anonymous
I'm a queen, my hair is my crown.
- Anonymous
Bad hair day? Ain't nobody got the time for that.
- Anonymous
I wanted to make people feel beautiful so I became a hairstylist.
- Anonymous
I love big hair and I cannot lie.
- Anonymous
Invest in your hair, it's the crown you never take off.
- Anonymous
It's your hair, do whatever you want.
- Anonymous
Brush your messy hair, embrace a bun, and take on the world.
- Anonymous
People always ask me how long it takes to do my hair. I don't know, I'm never there.
- Dolly Parton
I think that the most important thing a woman can have—next to talent, of course—is her hairdresser.
- Joan Crawford