6 Things You Loved About Growing Up in the South

Growing up is sweeter in the South.We all have happy memories of growing up in our hometowns. No matter the season, growing up in the South brought sights and sounds that we carry with us always: never-ending summer days spent in the warm Southern sun, Friday nights in fall cheering for the home team at the football stadium, Christmas dinners at tables full-to-overflowing with homemade dishes, and springs spent planting flowers and vegetables and tending the garden out back. Growing up in the South provides an education for life. We learned how to tell stories, how to tell the truth, and how to cherish our families. We grew up with the changing seasons. To this day, when the seasons shift—whether it's the spring thaw or the air turning crisp in the fall—we remember these childhood moments, these Southern memories that remind us exactly why we loved growing up in the South. And why we want our kids to grow up in the South too.