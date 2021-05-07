The Great Gatsby Is Being Turned Into a Musical
Ready for your ticket to West Egg?
F. Scott's Fitzgerald's 1925 novel is making its way to the stage. The Great Gatsby: A New Musical has set its creative team, and it's only a matter of time until it opens as the splashiest new musical around.
The novel's Roaring Twenties setting is ripe for musical accompaniment, and it looks as though it will have an exciting team bringing it to life. According to The New York Times, "Florence Welch, the frontwoman of Florence + the Machine, will write the lyrics and compose the music with Thomas Bartlett, who collaborated with Sufjan Stevens on 'Mystery of Love,' the Oscar-nominated song from 'Call Me by Your Name.' "
Rebecca Frecknall is set to direct the new show, and the production will have a book by playwright Martyna Majok, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her 2018 play Cost of Living.
The Great Gatsby has been adapted numerous times, both for stage and screen. The book entered the public domain in 2021, which means there are likely many more adaptations on the horizon, but few are likely to be as hotly anticipated as this one.
What classic books would you like to see turned into new musicals? What's the first musical you'd like to see once theaters reopen and stage productions are running again?