Add The Great British Bake Off Cookbooks To Your Shelf, Pronto

Love the show? (Of course you do.) Need more Paul, Prue, and Mary in your life? (Don't we all?) Dying to take on a signature bake, technical challenge, or gravity-defying showstopper? (Yes!) For a lifetime of delicious bakes inspired by everyone's favorite baking competition show, add one of The Great British Bake Off's fun cookbooks to your collection.

Several baking books inspired by the current show and seasons past are available for purchase in bookstores and online. One of the most recent books is also the most popular, and that's The Great British Bake Off: Love to Bake. The cover of Love to Bake features the raspberry-topped chocolate cake you're sure to recognize from its starring role in the introduction to each and every episode. The book is inspired by Series 11, and in it, "judges' recipes from Paul and Prue will hone your skills, while lifelong favourites from the 2020 bakers offer insight into the journeys that brought the contestants to the Bake Off tent and the reasons why they—like you—love to bake."

Image zoom Credit: thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk

Other Bake Off books include The Great British Bake Off: The Big Book of Amazing Cakes from Series 10, The Great British Bake Off: Get Baking for Friends and Family from Series 8 and 9, The Great British Bake Off: Perfect Cakes & Bakes To Make At Home from Series 7, and Series 4's The Great British Bake Off: Everyday - Over 100 Foolproof Bakes, among many others. (Some of which include former host Mary Berry's best tips for baking!) No matter where you are in your baking journey, there's a Bake Off book for every stage and interest. You can find the whole collection in the shop at thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk. And for a free archive of Bake Off recipes to get you started, check out thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk/recipes.

WATCH: Mary Berry Shares Her Tips For Getting Guests to Leave Your Holiday Party