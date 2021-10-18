Grandmother Quotes That'll Make You Long for a Visit

Those of us lucky enough to have known them understand the gift of a grandmother in our lives. For some she was a constant presence, ready with a snack, smile, and hug after school. For others, remembering a grandmother recalls weekends at a beach or mountain house (or somewhere far away from parents), free to roam as we pleased, watch more cartoons than normally permitted, and get away with many antics that our mothers wouldn't allow. And yet still for a few others, grandmothers were a yearly or every-few-years visit away, always a treat and never enough. But they were there.

Grandmothers are many things: a friend, a storyteller, and a sharp mouth who can get away with saying anything she pleases. A source for wisdom, a confidant, and someone who will give it to you straight. She loves beyond faults, to a fault.

These grandmother quotes take us back to times spent with our own and are reminding us that maybe, if it's been a while, we should give her a call.

Growing up, I didn't see my grandparents often because they lived far away. We saw my paternal grandparents once a year on average. My maternal grandparents less so. But, I remember that each visit was treasured because we didn't know when the next would be.

I have good memories of my grandmothers. My maternal grandmother often travelled back and forth between Texas and Taiwan, and on her way back would stop to see us in San Francisco. As a child, nothing was more delightful than opening her suitcase to find it brimming with wooden shoes for me and my sister, bought at the famous night markets. And these grandmother quotes make me miss her a little bit more. I wish I could give her a call.