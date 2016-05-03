66 of Our Favorite Southern Grandma Names and Nicknames

By Southern Living Editors Updated March 08, 2022
Becoming a parent is one of the scariest, most surreal moments in life. Becoming a grandparent is all about the fun. It's not Mama who sneaks you cookies well after you're supposed to be eating sugar—it's Grandma. To give her the recognition she deserves, we've got the cutest grandma nicknames in the grandma game. We've compiled our favorite grandma nicknames for the family matriarch that are sure to inspire you when your time comes. Southern grandmothers are a national treasure. From the food they'll always have in their kitchens, to their tried-and-true traditions that warm us from the inside out, we can think of 1,001 reasons why we're blessed to have these special women in our lives. If you were raised in the South, chances are there isn't a nickname for grandma that you haven't heard. From grandma nicknames in other languages to unique grandma names, we've got a fun list of options for the new grandmother in your family. We've collected a few of our favorites ranging from the classics to the utterly unique. 

The Best Southern Grandma Names

Whether your grandmother is more of a Mimi than a Queen Mother, we have lots of special ways to name these beloved ladies.

Abba

She may not be as universally known as the band ABBA, but to you there's only one Abba that really matters. 

Abuela

Abuela and Abuelita are common Spanish grandmother names. 

Amma

Amma is a shortened version of "Gamma." 

Baba

They'll master your grandma name when it's so close to the word for their bottle. 

Babs

This grandma name could be a shortened version of "Barbara," or just a unique name for your grand kiddies to call you. 

Birdy

A fun grandma name like this would pair well with a grandpa who goes by "Tweety" or "Biggy."

Bomma

"We're going to Bomma's house" never sounded so sweet. 

Bubbe

"Bubbeh" is the Yiddish word for grandmother. 

Bunny

Some Bunny loves you! 

Cookie

A sweet grandma name for a sweet season of life! 

Darling

You'll bring a whole new meaning to "that's just darling." 

Didi

Didi could be a nickname for Diana or Deborah. 

G

Simple, but effective. 

Gaga

You're more fabulous than Lady Gaga in your grandchildren's eyes. 

GamGam

Who doesn't love an alliteration? 

Gamma

"Grandma" might be difficult for little ones to pronounce at first, so "Gamma" is a sweet substitution. 

Gammie

Like "Grammy," this grandma name will never go out of style.  

Gan-Gan

You'll never tire of your precious grandkids calling your name. 

Gigi

This popular grandma name is just too cute. 

Glamma

Glamma because you're a glamorous Southern grandma. 

G-Ma

Your grandkids will appreciate this cool name abbreviation when they're older. 

GoGo

We're all for throwing it back to the 70s with a name like GoGo. 

Grammy

A classic grandma name for a classy lady. 

Grams

Grams and Pops – the sweetest grandparent name combination!

Gran

There's nothing more endearing than the name your grandchildren choose for you. 

Grandma

The go-to name for generations. 

Grandmama

Grandmamas make the world go round. 

Grandmom

Consider this name the slightly more modern version of "Grandmother."

Grandmother

A proper name for a proper Southern grandma. 

Grannie

Like "Grammie," but slightly easier to pronounce for learning ears. 

Honey

Because all grandmas are sweet like honey! 

Lala

"Lala, come play!" 

Lolly

Pair this grandma name with "Pop" for the ultimate grandparent name duo. 

Lovie

All of the best hugs and kisses come from Lovie! 

Ma

Short and sweet! 

Mammy

Grandkids will easily pick up their "Yes, ma'ams" with a grandma named "Mammy." 

Mamoo

Every grandma name is unique and special in its own right. 

Marmi

This name is great for grandmothers named Margaret, Marnie, or Maggie.

Mawmaw

We all know someone who's called Mawmaw by their grandkids. 

Mee

Like Grammie, but shortened for ease. 

Meems

"Meems always has the best sweets at her house." 

Memaw

The name Memaw has a special place in our Southern hearts. 

Memere

You never know what name grandkids will come up with! 

Mimi

Fresh baked cookies at Mimi's house just taste better. 

Mimsy

We're not sure why adding "-sy" to the end of names automatically makes them sweeter. Must be something about the little ones who say it! 

Mine

Your grandkids are right to stake their claim on you as best grandma. 

Mom-Mom

Because two moms in a name is always more fun than one. 

Moo

Oh, the joys of being a grandma!

Mumsy

We love the British sound of this grandma name. 

NaiNai

NaiNai means grandmother in Mandarin. 

Nan

Going to Nan's house is always a treat for the kids. 

Nana

Why not have a grandma name that rolls off the tongue?

Nannie

"Nannie knows how to make anything taste delicious."

Nene

Little ones love their repetition. 

Noni

A variation in spelling of "Nonna," "Nonni" means grandparents in Italian. 

Nonna

An Italian Nonna will always spoil her grandbabies. 

Oma

Oma means grandmother in German, and it is also a popular Indonesian grandmother name. 

Queenie

Because grandmas are the queens of just about everything. 

Sassy

Grandkids know not to mess around with Sassy or she'll turn into her namesake. 

Sissy

Sissy is such an affectionate grandma name.

Suga'

Straight from a Southern grandma's favorite phrase: "Come here darlin' and give me some Suga'."

