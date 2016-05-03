66 of Our Favorite Southern Grandma Names and Nicknames
Becoming a parent is one of the scariest, most surreal moments in life. Becoming a grandparent is all about the fun. It's not Mama who sneaks you cookies well after you're supposed to be eating sugar—it's Grandma. To give her the recognition she deserves, we've got the cutest grandma nicknames in the grandma game. We've compiled our favorite grandma nicknames for the family matriarch that are sure to inspire you when your time comes. Southern grandmothers are a national treasure. From the food they'll always have in their kitchens, to their tried-and-true traditions that warm us from the inside out, we can think of 1,001 reasons why we're blessed to have these special women in our lives. If you were raised in the South, chances are there isn't a nickname for grandma that you haven't heard. From grandma nicknames in other languages to unique grandma names, we've got a fun list of options for the new grandmother in your family. We've collected a few of our favorites ranging from the classics to the utterly unique.
The Best Southern Grandma Names
Whether your grandmother is more of a Mimi than a Queen Mother, we have lots of special ways to name these beloved ladies.
Abba
She may not be as universally known as the band ABBA, but to you there's only one Abba that really matters.
Abuela
Abuela and Abuelita are common Spanish grandmother names.
Amma
Amma is a shortened version of "Gamma."
Baba
They'll master your grandma name when it's so close to the word for their bottle.
Babs
This grandma name could be a shortened version of "Barbara," or just a unique name for your grand kiddies to call you.
Birdy
A fun grandma name like this would pair well with a grandpa who goes by "Tweety" or "Biggy."
Bomma
"We're going to Bomma's house" never sounded so sweet.
Bubbe
"Bubbeh" is the Yiddish word for grandmother.
Bunny
Some Bunny loves you!
Cookie
A sweet grandma name for a sweet season of life!
Darling
You'll bring a whole new meaning to "that's just darling."
Didi
Didi could be a nickname for Diana or Deborah.
G
Simple, but effective.
Gaga
You're more fabulous than Lady Gaga in your grandchildren's eyes.
GamGam
Who doesn't love an alliteration?
Gamma
"Grandma" might be difficult for little ones to pronounce at first, so "Gamma" is a sweet substitution.
Gammie
Like "Grammy," this grandma name will never go out of style.
Gan-Gan
You'll never tire of your precious grandkids calling your name.
Gigi
This popular grandma name is just too cute.
Glamma
Glamma because you're a glamorous Southern grandma.
G-Ma
Your grandkids will appreciate this cool name abbreviation when they're older.
GoGo
We're all for throwing it back to the 70s with a name like GoGo.
Grammy
A classic grandma name for a classy lady.
Grams
Grams and Pops – the sweetest grandparent name combination!
Gran
There's nothing more endearing than the name your grandchildren choose for you.
Grandma
The go-to name for generations.
Grandmama
Grandmamas make the world go round.
Grandmom
Consider this name the slightly more modern version of "Grandmother."
Grandmother
A proper name for a proper Southern grandma.
Grannie
Like "Grammie," but slightly easier to pronounce for learning ears.
Honey
Because all grandmas are sweet like honey!
Lala
"Lala, come play!"
Lolly
Pair this grandma name with "Pop" for the ultimate grandparent name duo.
Lovie
All of the best hugs and kisses come from Lovie!
Ma
Short and sweet!
Mammy
Grandkids will easily pick up their "Yes, ma'ams" with a grandma named "Mammy."
Mamoo
Every grandma name is unique and special in its own right.
Marmi
This name is great for grandmothers named Margaret, Marnie, or Maggie.
Mawmaw
We all know someone who's called Mawmaw by their grandkids.
Mee
Like Grammie, but shortened for ease.
Meems
"Meems always has the best sweets at her house."
Memaw
The name Memaw has a special place in our Southern hearts.
Memere
You never know what name grandkids will come up with!
Mimi
Fresh baked cookies at Mimi's house just taste better.
Mimsy
We're not sure why adding "-sy" to the end of names automatically makes them sweeter. Must be something about the little ones who say it!
Mine
Your grandkids are right to stake their claim on you as best grandma.
Mom-Mom
Because two moms in a name is always more fun than one.
Moo
Oh, the joys of being a grandma!
Mumsy
We love the British sound of this grandma name.
NaiNai
NaiNai means grandmother in Mandarin.
Nan
Going to Nan's house is always a treat for the kids.
Nana
Why not have a grandma name that rolls off the tongue?
Nannie
"Nannie knows how to make anything taste delicious."
Nene
Little ones love their repetition.
Noni
A variation in spelling of "Nonna," "Nonni" means grandparents in Italian.
Nonna
An Italian Nonna will always spoil her grandbabies.
Oma
Oma means grandmother in German, and it is also a popular Indonesian grandmother name.
Queenie
Because grandmas are the queens of just about everything.
Sassy
Grandkids know not to mess around with Sassy or she'll turn into her namesake.
Sissy
Sissy is such an affectionate grandma name.
Suga'
Straight from a Southern grandma's favorite phrase: "Come here darlin' and give me some Suga'."