Hulu to Air Golden Girls Spinoff Series in Celebration of Betty White's 100th Birthday
The Golden Palace initially aired for one season in 1992.
Once the last Christmas gift is opened and we officially ring in 2022, don't put your party hats away just yet. On January 17th, we celebrate another national holiday, the major milestone of Ms. Betty White's 100th birthday.
Outside of binging episodes of The Golden Girls or attending the one-day-only screening of White's new 100 Years Young tribute movie, Hulu is giving us one more way to celebrate by bringing back a short-lived but treasured piece of the franchise, The Golden Palace.
The Golden Palace ran for one 24-episode season from 1992 to 1993 following the end of The Golden Girls seven-season, 180-episode run. The spin-off follows the events of the Golden Girls series finale that saw actress Bea Arthur's departure from the series when her character Dorothy marries Blanche's uncle Lucas and moves away. Shout out to all the Dorothy fans out there who had to bid farewell to their favorite gal!
The Golden Palace reunited Rose (Betty White) with Dorothy's mother, Sophia, as well as Blanche as they leave behind their Miami home and take on a new venture, the management of an Art Deco hotel in South Beach. The series also starred Don Cheadle as hotel manager Roland Wilson and Cheech Marin as co-chef Chuy Castillos.
Previously difficult to find online, The Golden Palace will be available to stream on Hulu starting on January 10th. The entire Golden Girls collection is streaming on Hulu now.