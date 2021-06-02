How God's Pantry Went From a Basement Food Bank to Gatlinburg's Thriving Community Service Initiative
The food pantry is run completely by volunteers.
God's Pantry at First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg (FBCG) is working hard to keep the food insecure in its Smoky Mountain community fed. In recent months, they've been expanding their reach to help those in Gatlinburg without adequate food, an especially prevalent need during the coronavirus pandemic.
We first learned of their work from Knoxville's WVLT 8, when meteorologist and Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger reported on how the pantry was helping hundreds of locals stopping by each week for groceries. Since WVLT 8's story came out last month, the organization has continued to expand with a recent barbecue fundraiser in partnership with Bones BBQ Joint raising more than $10,000 to help the organization pay for new storage space and an outdoor freezer and refrigerator.
So how did this pantry come to be? "In 2018 a group of volunteers had the vision of doing something in Gatlinburg that had never been done before. [This dream] was to open a food pantry in Gatlinburg, which would be open to the public regardless of race, religion, ethnic background, citizenship, etc.. The pantry would be and is still operated by 100% volunteers," God's Pantry director Dean Crosby shared with Southern Living. "We started in the basement of a rented house located on a narrow two-lane street in Gatlinburg. God blessed us from day one, which led to us later naming the pantry 'God's Pantry,' " he continued, adding that after The Dollywood Foundation heard about them, they provided funding to purchase food for a few years.
By late 2020, it was clear the pantry had outgrown its basement home, and they relocated to FBCG. "FBCG immediately began plans to build a designated area for the pantry which would have storage space, an outside walk-in freezer, an outside walk-in refrigerator, and other equipment," said Crobsy. "The cost of this complex has now exceeded $50,000. Gatlinburg residents, businesses, and FBCG funded most of the expenses." Thanks to all of these collaborative efforts, those in need can now visit the pantry on Wednesdays and Sundays.
WATCH: South Carolina Principal Takes Job Stocking Shelves at Walmart to Help Students in Need
With nourishing food and smiles amongst strangers all around, the pantry is now a pillar of the community and a testament to the power of neighbors helping neighbors. Some pretty amazing things happen when Southerners join together, right?
To learn more about God's Pantry and to see their operating hours, visit GodsPantryTN.yahoosites.com. If you'd like to make a donation, you can send money on Venmo @godspantrytn or mail a check to:
First Baptist Church Gatlinburg
Attn: God's Pantry PO Box 347
Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738
We hope their important work continues to benefit these Smoky Mountain residents. We all know now, perhaps more than ever, that a bit of kindness always shines bright.