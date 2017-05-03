Our Favorite Godmother Names

By Nellah Bailey McGough Updated June 17, 2022
Baptisms and Christenings are sacred moments in a child's spiritual life. Through families for generations, the traditions include selecting godparents to help guide their children. 

In America, we don't typically have unique names for godmothers, but we thought this could be fun to explore. Would you like a distinct name that only your godchild calls you? We came up with some fun options for you to consider. Some of these words mean godmother in different languages, while others are fantastic ways to express love and the connection between godparent and child.

Aunt Nanny

Auntie

Bibbie

Bippity

Bobee

Boo

Bop

Boppity

Bubbles

Dai Haha

Fadder

Fairy GG

Gabby

Giggi

Glamma

Gogo

Honey

Lala

Lolli

Lulu

Madrina

Marraine

Mum 2

Noná

Patin

Peetma

Sassy

Weeza

By Nellah Bailey McGough