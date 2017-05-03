Our Favorite Godmother Names
Shirley Temple Fairy Godmother
Credit: Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Baptisms and Christenings are sacred moments in a child's spiritual life. Through families for generations, the traditions include selecting godparents to help guide their children.
In America, we don't typically have unique names for godmothers, but we thought this could be fun to explore. Would you like a distinct name that only your godchild calls you? We came up with some fun options for you to consider. Some of these words mean godmother in different languages, while others are fantastic ways to express love and the connection between godparent and child.
Aunt Nanny
Auntie
Bibbie
Bippity
Bobee
Boo
Bop
Boppity
Bubbles
Dai Haha
Fadder
Fairy GG
Gabby
Giggi
Glamma
Gogo
Honey
Lala
Lolli
Lulu
Madrina
Marraine
Mum 2
Noná
Patin
Peetma
Sassy
Weeza
