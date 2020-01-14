"The Gilded Age" Is a New Series from Downton Abbey Creator Julian Fellowes

There’s a new miniseries in the works from the creators of Downton Abbey, and we think you’ll want to tune in. The starry new series is called The Gilded Age, and it’s headed for HBO.

The series is a period drama set in New York City during the late 19th century—the titular Gilded Age—and it features a cast of characters negotiating their journeys through a rapidly changing world. What’s it about? HBO summarizes the premise, saying, “It’s 1882 and the Gilded Age is in full swing when Marian Brook, a young orphaned daughter of a Southern general, moves in with her rigidly conventional aunts in New York City. With the help of Peggy Scott, an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her rich neighbors as she struggles to decide between adhering to the rules or forging her own path.”

Some of the casting for the new production has already been announced, and so far, the show will star Christine Baranski (The Good Fight, Mamma Mia), Cynthia Nixon (A Quiet Passion, Sex and the City), Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Hamilton), Amanda Peet (Something’s Gotta Give, The Good Wife), and Morgan Spector (Homeland, Boardwalk Empire).

According to HBO, “Julian Fellowes — best known for creating, writing and executive-producing the award-winning Downton Abbey — is the creator, writer and executive producer on the series. Fellow Downton Abbey alums Gareth Neame and Michael Engler will executive-produce.” Engler is also set to direct. According to Deadline.com, The Gilded Age has a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes. Keep an eye out for first look photos, a trailer, and an eventual release date. In the meantime, who wants to watch Downton Abbey again?

WATCH: If You Love Downton Abbey, You’re Going to Be Obsessed With This New Show