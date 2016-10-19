50 Adorable Gender Neutral Baby Names

Are you a triple type-A personality who doesn't have the patience to wait 18 ½ weeks for the ultra-sound showing the gender of your baby? Or do you get the jitters going to those gender reveal parties where everyone plays games deciding whether the baby is a boy or a girl? Or have you just found the absolutely perfect softest shade of gray fabric for the nursery? An adorable gender neutral name might be the best solution for you. However, getting past the well-meaning aunts, mother-in-law, grandmothers, cousins, and your own mother, can be stressful in itself. They are insistent that you name your baby after Great-Grandfather Aloysius but you want something cool and a bit funky – especially if it goes against the traditional gender name. No worries, these names will stand the test of time for boys and girls. Whether it's using your maiden name as your baby's first name or choosing a nickname, the sky is the limit. There's only one rule of thumb when choosing a name for your little one: Just make sure you love it. Stay away from trendy names and opt for one that will stand the test of time, like the names we selected here. We guarantee your little one will grow up to appreciate his or her unique moniker just as much as you do.