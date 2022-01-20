New PBS Series, GardenFit, Tours America's Most Fabulous Gardens While Helping Owners With Their Fitness
A new PBS series aims to help America's gardeners take the physical aches and pains out of gardening, and we know more than a few people who could benefit.
GardenFit follows expert gardener Madeline Hooper and professional fitness trainer Jeff Hughes as they travel the U.S. visiting gardens and farms, sharing practical tips to help gardeners get "GardenFit."
"Taking care of your garden while taking care of your body—that's our mission," Hooper says in the show's intro.
From Connecticut to California, Hooper and Hughes visit more than a dozen private gardens and specialty farms—vegetable, Japanese, English, desert, Native American heritage gardens and more—across America, learning about each unique environment and its knowledgeable owner. Every show starts with a tour of the property, highlighting its gardening styles while discussing insights, tips, and techniques before discussing the guest's physical aches and pains.
Using his common-sense approach to fitness, Hughes analyzes these issues and provides advice and solutions with the goal of getting the guest gardener "GardenFit." Each episode also includes a four-week follow-up visit to show how the training tips worked and celebrate what's new in the garden.
"We're not teaching people how to garden," says co-host Hooper. "We're starting a "GardenFit" movement that integrates gardening with fitness techniques to prevent aches and pains."
The first season includes 13 episodes and premieres nationwide beginning March 21, 2022, on public television (check local listings).