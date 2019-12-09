Funny Quotes About Friendship That Will Make You Smile
Spending time with your best friends always results in plenty of laughs and the "you had to be there" type memories. These funny and happy quotes about friendship are perfect to use as captions for photos of you and your pals. They also make a wonderful addition to snail mail—acting as a thoughtful reminder of how much you cherish having her in your life.
"No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." —Unknown
"We'll be friends 'til we're old and senile... Then we'll be new friends!" –Anonymous
"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." ―Elbert Hubbard
"We'll be best friends forever because you already know too much." –Unknown
"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." –Linda Grayson
"It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like 'What about lunch?'" ―A. A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh
"Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway." –Greg Tamblyn
"We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up… after I finish laughing." —Unknown
"It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." –Ralph Waldo Emerson
"Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty." —Sicilian Proverb
"God made up best friends because he knew our mom couldn't handle us as sisters." —Unknown
"Friends are like walls, you can always lean on them." —Anonymous
"Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." —Oprah Winfrey
"The capacity for friendship is God's way of apologizing for our families." —Jay McInerney