22 Ridiculously Funny Church Signs Guaranteed to Make You Chuckle

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: Andrew Geiger

There are many Southern traditions that revolve around going to church, like after-church potlucks, " church hair," church hats and Bible camp. Yes, there are some pretty bizarre Southern church traditions (sometimes it's more of a social event or fashion show), but churches everywhere have found a way to make church a little funnier. Instead of filling their street signs with church times, event details, or holiday greetings, these churches decided to make jokes and jabs using their signs. Whether these church signs make you roll over laughing, raise your eyebrows, or say, "that's tacky," you can't deny the creativity and cleverness. What would you do if your church put up some of these signs? Or better yet, what would Mama say?

Tweet Others As You Would Like to Be Tweeted

Credit: Pinterest/twentytwowords.com

This sign has successfully entered the digital age.

Sin Burn Is Prevented By Son Screen

Credit: Twitter/Scott Thomas

A reminder for the summer.

Don't Make Me Come Down There –God

Credit: Pinterest/beliefnet.com

A threat we've heard our mama say more than once.

Wanted: Singers. Inchoir Within

Credit: Twitter/Scott Thomas

Punny is funny.

Bring Your Sin To The Altar And Drop It Like It's Hot

Credit: Pinterest/ellentv.com

Snoop Dogg would be proud.

Need a Lifeguard? Ours Walks on Water

Credit: Pinterest/beliefnet.com

This one has layers.

Jesus Loves You And Your Tattoos

Credit: Pinterest/ellentv.com

This one might be more aggressive than passive.

Maury Is Not The Only Place To Find Your Father

Credit: Pinterest/ellentv.com

Instead, you chant "Jesus! Jesus!"

Why Pay for GPS? Jesus Gives Direction for Free

Credit: Pinterest/beliefnet.com

Back when we actually had to pay for GPS...

How Do We Make Holy Water? We Boil The Hell Out Of It

Credit: Pinterest/ellentv.com

That's one clever church.

Church Shopping? We're Open Sundays

Credit: Pinterest/Beliefnet, Inc.

Finally! Somewhere open on Sundays in the South.

Whoever Is Praying For Snow, Please Stop

Credit: Pinterest/ellentv.com

Does God have to answer every prayer?

God Wants Full Custody, Not Just Weekend Visits

Credit: Pinterest/Beliefnet, Inc.

Don't call the divorce lawyer to settle this one.

Without Jesus, There Would Be Hell To Pay

Credit: Pinterest/Beliefnet, Inc.

If you drove past this pun, you might pull right in the church parking lot.

Seven Days Without Prayer Makes One Weak

Credit: Pinterest/Beliefnet, Inc.

We see what you did there.

What Part of "Thou Shall Not" Don't You Understand?

Credit: Pinterest/Beliefnet, Inc.

Sounds like Mama's lecturing.

You Think It's Hot Here?

Credit: Pinterest/Beliefnet, Inc.

At least the temperature reference is relevant during a Southern summer?

Looking for "Mr. Right?" This Is His House

Credit: Pinterest/Beliefnet, Inc.

This church is calling all the single ladies.

What Do You Call a Sleepwalking Nun? A Roam'n Catholic

Credit: Facebook/Catholic Humor

Major creativity points to this church.

At The Heart Of Every Sin Is The Letter I

Credit: Twitter/Scott Thomas

Don't point fingers, y'all.

Hipster Jesus Loved You Before You were Cool

Credit: Pinterest/Huffington Post/Madison Avenue Baptist Church

To all the millennials out there, from this church.

