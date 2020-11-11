Fun and Festive Christmas Books for Kids
Gift your littlest loved ones a new book each day of the Christmas season to help them stay in the holiday spirit--and also to ensure that they always have something new to read. The whole family will enjoy getting cozy by the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree and reading these fun books together during downtime, bedtime, and every time in between throughout the Christmas season. From The Twelve Days of Christmas to The Night Before Christmas, there's a holiday classic your family will love to revisit this season. So add a few of these kid-friendly books to your children's bookshelves, and get ready for the most festive Christmas season ever. Then check out our favorite Christmas books to read year-round to keep the holiday spirit alive.
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Few holiday rhymes are as beloved as The Twelve Days of Christmas. We have a feeling you and your family will love this fun rendition by Jan Brett.
The Nutcracker
Revisit the story behind the classic holiday ballet in this beautiful edition illustrated by Maurice Sendak.
The Night Before Christmas
"'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house..." it was time to revisit a true Christmas classic.
Madeline's Christmas
Drop into snowy Paris with adventurous French schoolgirl Madeline as she enjoys the Christmas season in this holiday story filled with Ludwig Bemelmans' classic characters.
The Berenstain Bears' Night Before Christmas
Everyone's favorite bears are introduced to the story of The Night Before Christmas in this festive Berenstain book.
Merry Christmas, Strega Nona
Revisit Tomie dePaola's much-loved character, Strega Nona, in this Christmas-themed book with both a story and lovely illustrations by dePaola.
Corduroy's Christmas Surprise
Corduroy, the central character of so many people's favorite children's books, gets a Christmas surprise in this book based on the original by Don Freeman.
Letters From Father Christmas
J.R.R. Tolkien's holiday book is Letters from Father Christmas, a compendium celebrating the Christmas season.
Little Golden Book of Christmas Stories
You can always count on the Little Golden Book series for an heirloom-worthy story. This one is filled with Christmas tales.
The Elf on the Shelf
This fun, elf-based holiday tradition has made its way into homes far and wide. It's based on a book families love to read in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
The Nutcracker and Other Christmas Tales
This beautiful edition of The Nutcracker is also filled with other nostalgic Christmas tales. Reading them will become a beloved annual tradition.
The Polar Express
A magical train ride on the Polar Express is the fantastical adventure at the heart of this holiday book by Chris Van Allsburg
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss's much-loved Christmastime tale follows the misadventures of the Grinch and his neighbors in Whoville.
Frosty the Snowman
Do you remember this holiday song? Revisit the snowy journey of Frosty the Snowman and share it with those you love. Then queue up the song and celebrate the season.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Re-watching the Charlie Brown Christmas special is a fun holiday tradition. Add to it with this great pop-up edition of the story that the whole family will appreciate.
The Legend of the Poinsettia
Learn about the legend behind the favorite Christmastime flower with this lovely book filled with illustrations and a story interpreted by Tomie dePaola.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Barbara Robinson's Christmas classic follows the outrageous hijinks of the rowdy Herdman siblings as they take on the annual Christmas pageant.
The Christmas Story
Share the Christmas story with this Little Gold Book classic that'll be a joy to revisit year after year.
A Children's Literary Christmas
This collector's-worthy anthology from the British Library is filled with time-honored Christmas tales for children.
