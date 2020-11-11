Fun and Festive Christmas Books for Kids

Gift your littlest loved ones a new book each day of the Christmas season to help them stay in the holiday spirit--and also to ensure that they always have something new to read. The whole family will enjoy getting cozy by the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree and reading these fun books together during downtime, bedtime, and every time in between throughout the Christmas season. From The Twelve Days of Christmas to The Night Before Christmas, there's a holiday classic your family will love to revisit this season. So add a few of these kid-friendly books to your children's bookshelves, and get ready for the most festive Christmas season ever. Then check out our favorite Christmas books to read year-round to keep the holiday spirit alive.