Fun and Festive Christmas Books for Kids

By Southern Living
November 11, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
CLM Images/Getty Images

Gift your littlest loved ones a new book each day of the Christmas season to help them stay in the holiday spirit--and also to ensure that they always have something new to read. The whole family will enjoy getting cozy by the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree and reading these fun books together during downtime, bedtime, and every time in between throughout the Christmas season. From The Twelve Days of Christmas to The Night Before Christmas, there's a holiday classic your family will love to revisit this season. So add a few of these kid-friendly books to your children's bookshelves, and get ready for the most festive Christmas season ever. Then check out our favorite Christmas books to read year-round to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Start Slideshow

1 of 19

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

Few holiday rhymes are as beloved as The Twelve Days of Christmas. We have a feeling you and your family will love this fun rendition by Jan Brett. 

Buy it: $18.99, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

The Nutcracker

Credit: amazon.com

Revisit the story behind the classic holiday ballet in this beautiful edition illustrated by Maurice Sendak.

Buy it: $24.99, amazon.com

3 of 19

The Night Before Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

"'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house..." it was time to revisit a true Christmas classic.

Buy it: $7.99, target.com

Advertisement

4 of 19

Madeline's Christmas

Credit: Barnes and Noble

Drop into snowy Paris with adventurous French schoolgirl Madeline as she enjoys the Christmas season in this holiday story filled with Ludwig Bemelmans' classic characters.

Buy it: $13.99, amazon.com

5 of 19

The Berenstain Bears' Night Before Christmas

Credit: Barnes and Noble

Everyone's favorite bears are introduced to the story of The Night Before Christmas in this festive Berenstain book. 

Buy it: $3.99, amazon.com

6 of 19

Merry Christmas, Strega Nona

Credit: Barnes and Noble

Revisit Tomie dePaola's much-loved character, Strega Nona, in this Christmas-themed book with both a story and lovely illustrations by dePaola.

Buy it: $7.99, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Corduroy's Christmas Surprise

Credit: Barnes and Noble

Corduroy, the central character of so many people's favorite children's books, gets a Christmas surprise in this book based on the original by Don Freeman.

Buy it: $4.99, amazon.com

8 of 19

Letters From Father Christmas

Credit: Barnes and Noble

J.R.R. Tolkien's holiday book is Letters from Father Christmas, a compendium celebrating the Christmas season.

Buy it: $18.59, target.com

9 of 19

Little Golden Book of Christmas Stories

Credit: Barnes and Noble

You can always count on the Little Golden Book series for an heirloom-worthy story. This one is filled with Christmas tales.

Buy it: $12.99, indiebound.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

The Elf on the Shelf

Credit: Barnes and Noble

This fun, elf-based holiday tradition has made its way into homes far and wide. It's based on a book families love to read in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Buy it: $29.95, amazon.com

11 of 19

The Nutcracker and Other Christmas Tales

Credit: Barnes and Noble

This beautiful edition of The Nutcracker is also filled with other nostalgic Christmas tales. Reading them will become a beloved annual tradition.

Buy it: $25, barnesandnoble.com

12 of 19

The Polar Express

Credit: amazon.com

A magical train ride on the Polar Express is the fantastical adventure at the heart of this holiday book by Chris Van Allsburg

Buy it: $19.99, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

Dr. Seuss's much-loved Christmastime tale follows the misadventures of the Grinch and his neighbors in Whoville.

Buy it: $16.99, bookshop.org

14 of 19

Frosty the Snowman

Credit: amazon.com

Do you remember this holiday song? Revisit the snowy journey of Frosty the Snowman and share it with those you love. Then queue up the song and celebrate the season.

Buy it: $4.99, bookshop.org

15 of 19

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

Re-watching the Charlie Brown Christmas special is a fun holiday tradition. Add to it with this great pop-up edition of the story that the whole family will appreciate.

Buy it: $7.99, bookshop.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

The Legend of the Poinsettia

Credit: amazon.com

Learn about the legend behind the favorite Christmastime flower with this lovely book filled with illustrations and a story interpreted by Tomie dePaola.

Buy it: $7.99, bookshop.org

17 of 19

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Credit: amazon.com

Barbara Robinson's Christmas classic follows the outrageous hijinks of the rowdy Herdman siblings as they take on the annual Christmas pageant.

Buy it: $6.99, amazon.com

18 of 19

The Christmas Story

Credit: amazon.com

Share the Christmas story with this Little Gold Book classic that'll be a joy to revisit year after year.

Buy it: $4.99, target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

A Children's Literary Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

This collector's-worthy anthology from the British Library is filled with time-honored Christmas tales for children.

Buy it: $19.99, amazon.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living