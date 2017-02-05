Best Quotes on Friendship from Winnie-the-Pooh

"If you live to be a 100, I want to live to be a 100 minus one day so I never have to live without you."

"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think," said Christopher Robin to Winnie-the-Pooh. Hearts melt. Yes, our hearts melted the first time we heard the young boy say these words to his teddy bear. Those words touched us as children. They touched us as adults. And they've managed to stick with us through the years. We have all learned so many lessons from classic children's books. Inspiring words that been engraved on cards, quoted in yearbooks, and shared all over social media. Why? Because they are simple, meaningful, and true. They've been gentle and honest reminders of childhood. They taught us how to be kind, lead with our hearts, and cherish relationships. To cherish the people we meet and love along our journeys. Maybe that's part of the reason bedtime is such a valuable time for parents to share with their children. The remarkable words from Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner are the ones that we should share with children before they escape into their dream worlds. Here, a few of A.A. Milne's greatest lines on friendship from our favorite boy and his cuddly bear. Go on, share them with the ones you love.

"Some people care too much. I think it's called love."

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."

Piglet: "How do you spell love?"

Pooh: "You don't spell it, you feel it."

"It is always useful to know where a friend-and-relation is, whether you want him or whether you don't."

"A little Consideration, a little Thought for Others, makes all the difference."

Piglet: "Pooh!" he whispered.

Pooh: "Yes, Piglet?"

Piglet: "Nothing," [taking Pooh's paw] "I just wanted to be sure of you."

Christopher Robin: "Pooh, promise you won't forget about me, ever. Not even when I'm a hundred." [Pooh thought for a little.]

Pooh: "How old shall I be then?"

Christopher Robin: "Ninety-nine." [Pooh nodded.]

Pooh: "I promise."

"If you live to be a 100, I want to live to be 100 minus one day so I never have to live without you."

"I've found somebody just like me. I thought I was the only one of them."

"Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart."

"I think we dream so we don't have to be apart so long. If we're in each other's dreams we can be together all the time."

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."

"A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside."

"The things that make me different are the things that make me."

"Love is taking a few steps backward maybe even more… to give way to the happiness of the person you love."

"It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like, "What about lunch?""

"A day spent with you is my favorite day. So today is my new favorite day."

"Even if we're apart, I'll always be with you."

"We will be friends until forever, just you wait and see."