Netflix is Giving Us Friday Night Lights Back This August

Clear eyes, full hearts, and a Netflix subscription can't lose, because Friday Night Lights is returning to the streaming service in August.

That's right, we're going back to high school to cheer on the Dillon Panthers—and have all of Coach Taylor's most inspirational speeches on demand. Netflix recently announced that all five seasons of the popular series will be streaming on the service beginning August 1, ComicBook.com reports.

The show has been a favorite across the South since Coach (Kyle Chandler) and Tami Taylor (Connie Britton) —and Jason, Tim, Smash, Lyla, Tyra, Landry, Julie and the rest— first graced our television sets in 2006. If you haven't watched, the series is ostensibly about high school football, but as anyone who has been to a high school football game knows, it's about a lot more than just a game.

There is family, heartache, small town values, politics, struggles, rivalries, romance, class and race issues, sacrifice, love, grit, and at the heart of it all, Coach and Tami doling out advice, doing the right thing, and always leading from their hearts. Coach Taylor's words of wisdom were so poignant and profound that Chandler admits on occasion he would repeat lines from the scripts while advising his own daughters. So, sure, the show is about football, but that's not the reason it's considered one of the best television series ever made.

