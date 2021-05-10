Fox Orders New Country Music Drama Series, Monarch
The show centers around a fictional first family of country music and is sure to keep you entertained during each hour-long episode.
Our television lineup is about to get a lot better.
Fox has ordered country music drama series Monarch, and we are on the edge of our Hank-blarin' seats. Per Deadline, the network supposedly ordered 12 episodes of the series from creator and executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, originally known as the "Untitled Country Music Dynasty" drama. Michael Rauch will also executive produce the series, along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady. The series is also bringing on country music manager Jason Owen, who counts stars like Faith Hill and Kacey Musgraves on his roster, as an additional executive producer. Some of Owen's clients and friends will likely perform on the scripted show.
The plot seems like it will keep us glued to our television sets: "Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music," a press statement shared in the Deadline article reads. "The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy."
The show sounds like part-Succession, part-Nashville, and part-concert with country music cameos from today's top names. Needless to say, we're looking forward to seeing this one debut. According to outlets such as Billboard, the show is scheduled for Fox's 2021-2022 scripted lineup.
Once Monarch hits the airwaves, we have a feeling the drama will be the perfect country music whirlwind to get swept into and dissect with our loved ones. The Roman bunch, we can't wait to meet you.