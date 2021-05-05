Ping Pong Paddle Used by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump Sells for More Than $25,000
That’s a lot of chocolates!
The ping pong paddle that helped Forrest Gump repair relations between the United States and China recently sold for a staggering $25,600, according to Outsider.
Fans of the classic movie will recall how Tom Hanks' character picked up ping pong while recovering from an injury sustained in Vietnam. His uncanny talent for the sport—and a tip from another soldier to keep his eye on the ball at all times—lead to "the first Americans to visit the land of China in like, a million years, or something like that."
Nearly three decades after Forrest Gump stole our hearts, one of the paddles Hanks used to restore world peace, hit the auction block.
Julien Auction's initially estimated the value of the wooden ping pong paddle at $1,000-$2,000. After a bit of a bidding war, the highly coveted prop when to an anonymous buyer for just under $26,000.
WATCH: Tom Hanks Helped Pay for One of Forrest Gump's Most Iconic Scenes
While we don't know who the new owner is, we can venture a guess that the paddle came to them in good condition. According to Collider, the ping pong balls in the movie didn't actually exist.
Despite Hanks being a pretty decent ping pong player, CGI was reportedly used to bring Forrest's incredible skill to life.