Forgiveness Quotes To Help You Move On
If you’ve ever let anger or resentment become a stronghold in your life, read through these forgiveness quotes to inspire you to let go of the past.
A lack of forgiveness comes in many forms. Unexpected breakups, family trauma, or betrayal of any kind can easily cause resentment to take root in our hearts. It can be an unimaginably hard task to choose to let go of past hurts and begin to heal, but the decision to forgive will ultimately lead to a happier and more fulfilling life. It's important to understand that deciding to forgive doesn't mean you're dismissing or justifying the pain someone has caused you; it will however create space in your mind and heart for true joy. If you find yourself wondering where to begin, these forgive and forget quotes are sure to inspire you to take next steps in your compassion journey–even if that means you need to forgive yourself first.
Take forgiveness slowly. Don't blame yourself for being slow. Peace will come. - Yoko Ono
Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, because hate in your heart will consume you too. - Will Smith
Forgiving isn’t something you do for someone else. It's something you do for yourself. It's saying 'You’re not important enough to have a stranglehold on me.' It’s saying, 'You don't get to trap me in the past. I am worthy of a future'. - Jodi Picoult
Forgiveness is above all a personal choice, a decision of the heart to go against natural instinct to pay back evil with evil. - Pope John Paul II
It’s not an easy journey, to get to a place where you forgive people. But it is such a powerful place, because it frees you. - Tyler Perry
To err is human; to forgive, divine. - Alexander Pope
The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. - Mahatma Gandhi
True forgiveness is when you can say ‘Thank you for that experience'. - Oprah Winfrey
It’s one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, to forgive. Forgive everybody. - Maya Angelou
We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. - Martin Luther King Jr.
Forgiveness does not mean ignoring what has been done or putting a false label on an evil act. It means, rather, that the evil act no longer remains as a barrier to the relationship. Forgiveness is a catalyst creating the atmosphere necessary for a fresh start and a new beginning. - Martin Luther King Jr.
If one by one we counted people out / For the least sin, it wouldn’t take us long / To get so we had no one left to live with. / For to be social is to be forgiving. - Robert Frost
Never forget the nine most important words of any family: I love you. You are beautiful. Please forgive me. - H. Jackson Brown Jr.
I believe forgiveness is the best form of love in any relationship. It takes a strong person to say they’re sorry and an even stronger person to forgive. - Yolanda Hadid
Let’s shake free this gravity of judgment, and fly high on the wings of forgiveness. - India Arie Simpson
Forgiveness is the needle that knows how to mend. - Jewel
As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison. - Nelson Mandela
Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them. - Bruce Lee
Forgiveness is not weak. It takes courage to face and overcome powerful emotions. - Desmond Tutu
You can't forgive without loving. And I don't mean sentimentality. I don’t mean mush. I mean having enough courage to stand up and say, 'I forgive. I'm finished with it'. - Maya Angelou
Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can sometimes be easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love. - Fred Rogers
There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. - Bryant H. McGill
Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it. - Mark Twain
To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you. - Lewis B. Smedes
Always forgive your enemies – nothing annoys them so much. - Oscar Wilde
I think the first step is to understand that forgiveness does not exonerate the perpetrator. Forgiveness liberates the victim. It’s a gift you give yourself. - T. D. Jakes
Forgiveness is a funny thing. It warms the heart and cools the sting. - William Arthur Ward
Before we can forgive one another, we have to understand one another. - Emma Goldman
Without forgiveness life is governed by an endless cycle of resentment and retaliation. - Roberto Assagioli
The remedy for life’s broken pieces is not classes, workshops or books. Don’t try to heal the broken pieces. Just forgive. - Iyanla Vanzant