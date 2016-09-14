Flower Names for Girls That are Totally Charming

She is as pretty as a flower with a name to match.A fitting name is the most important thing a parent can give to their child. First impressions are important, and a strong name is great way to make a first impression. While the personality of a Southern woman is enough to have her remembered for a lifetime, a name to match is a surefire way that your baby girl will leave an impression on anyone she crosses paths with. Southerners love to keep vintage names in the family, but some of the most beautiful names can actually come from nature. Turn it into a double name combination, or make it unique on its own. Give your baby girl a bold floral name, or keep it sweet and subtle. Draw inspiration from the spring garden, or from flowers grown all over the world. No matter the name, any one inspired by these blossoms will stick in the minds of those who know her.