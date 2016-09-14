Flower Names for Girls That are Totally Charming

By Tristin Marshall
Credit: John Fedele/Getty Images

She is as pretty as a flower with a name to match.A fitting name is the most important thing a parent can give to their child. First impressions are important, and a strong name is great way to make a first impression. While the personality of a Southern woman is enough to have her remembered for a lifetime, a name to match is a surefire way that your baby girl will leave an impression on anyone she crosses paths with. Southerners love to keep vintage names in the family, but some of the most beautiful names can actually come from nature. Turn it into a double name combination, or make it unique on its own. Give your baby girl a bold floral name, or keep it sweet and subtle. Draw inspiration from the spring garden, or from flowers grown all over the world. No matter the name, any one inspired by these blossoms will stick in the minds of those who know her.  

1 of 21

Amaryllis

Credit: lechatnoir/Getty Images

Just like its soft petals, the baby girl with this name will be as delicate as its namesake.

2 of 21

Aster

Credit: Ls9907/Getty Images

Shaped like it's namesake "star", this baby girl will be destined for greatness.

3 of 21

Azalea

Credit: Yuri Arcurs/Getty Images

A girl with this name is destined to be just as breathtaking as a bright bush full of Azaleas.

4 of 21

Calla

Credit: Leanne Temme/Getty Images

A beautiful Calla will catch the eye of anyone—just like the girl who introduces herself with a name like this one.

5 of 21

Camellia

Credit: Aiselin82/Getty Images

Native to eastern and southern Asia, this exotic flower is the perfect namesake for a baby girl.

6 of 21

Clover

Credit: ArtShotPhoto/Getty Images

Lucky is just one of the many characteristics of the baby girl with this name.

7 of 21

Dahlia

Credit: Westend61/HalfPoint/Getty Images

The girl with this name will have a personality just as colorful as the variations of this blossom.

8 of 21

Daisy

Credit: Roman Maerzinger/Getty Images

Watch this baby girl shine just like the Southern belle from The Great Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan.

9 of 21

Iris

Credit: PKG Photographer/Getty Images

Like the Greek goddess of the rainbow, this showy flower is the symbol of a stunning beauty.

10 of 21

Ivy

Credit: Echo/Getty Images

This climbing vine will soars just like the keeper of this name.

11 of 21

Jasmine

Credit: Sri Rusden/Design Pics/Getty Images

This aromatic blossom is the sweetest name for a baby girl.

12 of 21

Lily

Credit: Steve Debenport/Getty Images

Just like its many variations, this versatile name has the capability of fitting a multitude of personalities.

13 of 21

Magnolia

Credit: dimid_86/Getty Images

This ancient beauty is also perfect as a timeless name.

14 of 21

Marigold

Credit: Matt Carr/Getty Images

Adapting well in almost any sort of soil, this name will say great things about the girl who holds it.

15 of 21

Petunia

Credit: Kirichenko/Getty Images

A baby girl given this name will be as pretty as a bunch of petunias in a hanging basket.

16 of 21

Poppy

Credit: Ls9907/Getty Images

A field of these bright red beauties are almost as beautiful as the baby girl who holds this name.

17 of 21

Rose

Credit: Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

Add Rose to a double name or have it stand alone—either way there will be no doubt that the keeper of this name will get plenty of compliments.

18 of 21

Senna

Credit: John Fedele/Getty Images

The yellow petals on this tropical blossom are bright and fun, just like its name.

19 of 21

Tulip

Credit: Poike/Getty Images

This spring blossom has the ability to brighten any day, just like a baby girl of the same name.

20 of 21

Violet

Credit: garysludden/Getty Images

A standout flower like this one is perfect as an unforgettable name.

21 of 21

Zinnia

Credit: loops7/Getty Images

Native to the Southwestern United States, this brightly-colored gem is also a beautiful name.

