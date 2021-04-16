30 Fishing Quotes That'll Make You Want to Get on the Water
What's better than a day spent on the water?
There are few better ways to spend a day than out on the water with a pole, lots of bait, and your thoughts. Fishing is a classic pastime that often has been passed down from generation to generation. It's a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and a chance to practice patience. It's an activity that is meant for solitude, yet also for good company depending on the day. Fishing brings people together over a mutual love for the hunt and the high you get when you reel a good one in. Sometimes you may strike out on catching any good ones, but a true fisherman knows that it's not just coming home with lots of fish that proves your day on the water was a success. Whether fishing is second nature to you or you're just getting started, these fishing quotes will remind you why a day spent on the water is hard to beat.
“Carpe Diem" does not mean ‘fish of the day.’” – Author Unknown
“Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.” – Henry David Thoreau
“The fishing was good; it was the catching that was bad.” – A.K. Best
“Most of the world is covered by water. A fisherman's job is simple: Pick out the best parts.” – Charles Waterman
“Fly fishermen are born honest, but they get over it.” – Ed Zern
“Many of the most highly publicized events of my presidency are not nearly as memorable or significant in my life as fishing with my daddy.” – Jimmy Carter
“Some go to church and think about fishing, others go fishing and think about God.” – Tony Blake
“Be patient and calm—for no one can catch fish in anger.” – Herbert Hoover
“Do not tell fish stories where the people know you. Particularly, don’t tell them where they know the fish.” – Mark Twain
“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions of hope.” – John Buchan
“Three-fourths of the Earth’s surface is water, and one-fourth is land. It is quite clear that the good Lord intended us to spend triple the amount of time fishing as taking care of the lawn.” – Chuck Clark
“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” – Maimonides
“My Biggest worry is that when I'm dead and gone, my wife will sell my fishing gear for what I said I paid for it.” – Koos Brandt
“I love fishing. You put that line in the water and you don't know what's on the other end. Your imagination is under there.” – Robert Altman
“Nothing makes a fish bigger than almost being caught.” – Unknown
“If I fished only to capture fish, my fishing trips would have ended long ago.” – Zane Grey
“There are always new places to go fishing. For any fisherman, there's always a new place, always a new horizon.” – Jack Nicklaus
“I’ve gone fishing thousands of times in my life, and I have never once felt unlucky or poorly paid for those hours on the water.” – William Tapply
“One thing becomes clearer as one gets older and one's fishing experience increases, and that is the paramount importance of one's fishing companions.” – John Ashley-Cooper
“Fishing is not an escape from life, but often a deeper immersion into it.” – Harry Middleton
“There will be days when the fishing is better than one's most optimistic forecast, others when it is far worse. Either is a gain over just staying home.” – Roderick Haig-Brown
“Opportunity is ever worth expecting; let our hood be ever hanging ready. The fish will be in the pool where you least imagine it to be.” – Ovid
“Those who fish get to know and understand a river in a way few others can.”– W.D. Wetherell
“Fishing is marvelous... there is the irresistible urge to tangle with the mysterious and unknown, to rely on intuition and hunches.” – Katharine Weber
“Fishing is fundamentally a game of chance, and at heart we are all gamblers.” – Dorothy Noyes Arms
“He who wants to catch fish must not mind getting wet.” – Spanish Proverb
“When we fish, we are awake. We are attuned to the environment, to the world, to the reverence and wonder of life.” – Dan Baughman
“Fishing is unquestionably a form of madness but, happily, for the once-bitten there is no cure.” – Lord Home
“It doesn't matter if the rod is or isn't bent. Time spent fishing is time well spent.” – Justin Morgan
“The fishing is good in troubled waters.” – German Proverb