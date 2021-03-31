Father Daughter Quotes and Sayings to Warm Your Heart
It's always a good day to make your dad feel loved and appreciated. Whether you're celebrating Father's Day, an exciting milestone, or a birthday, these heartfelt father daughter quotes are sure to bring a smile to your dad's face. There's no denying fathers and daughters share a special bond. Dads serve as a guide to help their little girls grow intro strong and independent women. They offer an ear when needed and a hand when asked. As fathers live a life of integrity and love, they set a beautiful example for their daughters to follow. Read through these father daughter quotes and saying to remind yourself of the powerful relationship between dads and their little girls, and let the profound words encourage and inspire you to write a message to your father that will lift his head and fill his heart for years to come. Whether you're looking for something short and sweet or lengthy and sentimental, there's sure to be a quote that reminds you of your father.
Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man. - Frank Pittman
The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature. - Antoine Francois Prevost
A son is a son till he gets a wife; a daughter is a daughter for the rest of her life. - Irish Saying
Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best. - Ken Norton
You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero. - Stanley T. Banks
He sweeps her hair back from her ears and he swings her above his head. He says she is his émerveillement, he says he will never leave her, not in a million years. - Anthony Doerr
I love my father as the stars—he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart. - Terri Guillemets
One of the greatest things about daughters is how they adored you when they were little; how they rushed into your arms with electric delight and demanded that you watch everything they do and listen to everything they say. - Michael Josephson
There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself. - John Gregory Brown
Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian and simply being there every time I need a hug. - Agatha Stephanie Lin
He was a father. That’s what a father does. Eases the burdens of those he loves. Saves the ones he loves from painful last images that might endure for a lifetime. - George Saunders
Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter. - Joseph Addison
When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that’s happened that day just melts away. - Hugh Jackman
A daughter is a treasure and a cause of sleeplessness. - Ben Sirach
A man’s daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world. - Mat Johnson
A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives. - Ama H. Vanniarachchy
A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life. - Dr. James Dobson
When my daughter says 'Daddy, I need you!' I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more. - Stanley Behrman
Being a daddy’s girl is like having a permanent armor for the rest of your life. - Marinela Reka
I think my mom put it best. Little girls soften their daddy’s hearts. - Paul Walker
The greatest thing a father can do for his daughter is to love her mother. - Elaine S. Dalton
My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it. - Clarence Budington Kelland
It was my father who taught me to value myself. - Dawn French
To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter. - Euripides
To her, the name of father was another name for love. - Fanny Fern
She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father. - Harper Lee
A girl’s first true love is her father. - Marisol Santiago
No one in this world can love a girl more than her father. - Michael Ratnadeepak
You've had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born. - Tim McGraw
When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back. - Linda Poindexter