30+ Family Reunion Quotes and Sayings

Family is everything. They give us a place to run to when we're feeling weak and provide us with unexplainable joy. Southerners grow up with an awareness of the importance of family from a very young age. The memories we make with our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents live on in our hearts long after the time passes. And some of the best times come from family reunions. So we've gathered our favorite family reunion quotes and family reunion sayings to warm your heart. Use these quotes as Instagram captions, handwritten notes, or even to inspire your family reunion ideas. From funny to sentimental, there's something for everyone.

Family Reunion Quotes

Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life. - Albert Einstein

You don't choose your family; they are God's gift to you, as you are to them. - Desmond Tutu

To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there. - Barbara Bush

The only thing sweeter than union is reunion. - Kathleen McGowan

Love makes a family. - Gigi Kaeser

Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten. - David Ogden Stiers

Family is not an important thing. It's everything. - Michael J. Fox

I sustain myself with the love of family. - Maya Angelou

Family is the most important thing in the world. - Princess Diana

A happy family is but an earlier heaven. - George Bernard Shaw

Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. Having both is a blessing. - Donna Hedges

Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family. - Anthony Brandt

Family faces are magic mirrors. Looking at people who belong to us, we see the past, present and future. We make discoveries about ourselves. - Gail Lumet Buckley

The great gift of family life is to be intimately acquainted with people you might never even introduce yourself to, had life not done it for you. - Kendall Hailey

When you look at your life, the greatest happinesses are family happinesses. - Joyce Brothers

Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family. Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one. - Jane Howard

Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family. Most of us would give our own life for the survival of a family member, yet we lead our daily life too often as if we take our family for granted. - Paul Pearsall

The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works is the family. - Lee Lacocca

What greater thing is there for human souls than to feel that they are joined for life - to be with each other in silent unspeakable memories. - George Eliot

The family is one of nature's masterpieces. - George Santayana

What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family. - Mother Teresa

This packrat has learned that what the next generation will value most is not what we owned, but the evidence of who we were and the tales of how we loved. In the end, it's the family stories that are worth the storage. - Ellen Goodman

Generations pass like leaves fall from our family tree. Each season new life blossoms and grows benefiting from the strength and experience of those who went before. - Heidi Swapp

You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you, but at the same time you carry them with you in your heart, your mind, your stomach, because you do not just live in a world but a world lives in you. - Frederick Buechner

Let us open wide the windows of our hearts, that each family member may feel welcome and at home. - Thomas S. Monson

When our hearts turn to our ancestors, something changes inside us. We feel part of something greater than ourselves. Our inborn yearnings for family connections are fulfilled when we are linked to our ancestors. - Russell M. Nelson

We are who we are because they were who they were. – Unknown

If you don't recount your family history, it will be lost. Honor your own stories and tell them too. The tales may not seem very important, but they are what binds families and makes each of us who we are. - Madeleine Engle

In every conceivable manner, the family is link to our past, bridge to our future. - Alex Haley

One of the things that binds us as a family is a shared sense of humor. - Ralph Fiennes

Family is essential because we all yearn to feel like we belong to something greater than ourselves. - Laura Ramirez

The secret is to make sure your family comes before anything else, because no matter what you do you've got to come home. - Barry Gibb