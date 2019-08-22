Faith Quotes to Inspire You During Difficult Times
Faith is a fundamental part of life in the South. Leaning on faith in difficult situations can help us overcome even the most trying and challenging times that we will face during our life. However, often things don't go according to plan, and we can be left feeling hopeless, broken, and desperate. Reading through inspirational faith quotes can instantly uplift your spirit and serve as a reminder of how strong you can be. Whether you're looking for Bible quotes about faith or simple reminders to have faith in yourself, there's something for everyone in this list of inspiring quotes. These profound Christian quotes about faith encourage us to grow in faith daily so we can be better prepared for whatever life has in store.
Having faith along with a positive outlook can help to motivate and encourage the people around us to do the same. After you take a look at these moving leap-of-faith quotes and read them for yourself, you can share your favorites with friends and family so they can be encouraged, as well. From people like Eleanor Roosevelt to Tim Tebow, this is a varied group of sayings that are sure to inspire.
1
"Through hard work, perseverance and a faith in God, you can live your dreams." - Ben Carson
2
"To have faith is to trust yourself to the water. When you swim you don't grab hold of the water, because if you do you will sink and drown. Instead you relax, and float." - Alan Watts
3
"When you have faith in God, you don't have to worry about the future. You just know it's all in His hands. You just go to and do your best." - Elder Bryan Mathison
4
"Believe in yourself, and the rest will fall into place. Have faith in your own abilities, work hard, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish." - Brad Henry
5
"If you lose faith, you lose all." - Eleanor Roosevelt
6
"Faith is unseen but felt, faith is strength when we feel we have none, faith is hope when all seems lost." - Catherine Pulsifer
7
"Stand straight, walk proud, have a little faith". - Garth Brooks
8
"Whatever you want in life, other people are going to want it too. Believe in yourself enough to accept the idea that you have an equal right to it." - Diane Sawyer
9
"The smallest seed of faith is better than the largest fruit of happiness." - Henry David Thoreau
10
"No matter what has happened to you in the past or what is going on in your life right now, it has no power to keep you from having an amazingly good future if you will walk by faith in God. God loves you! He wants you to live with victory over sin so you can possess His promises for your life today!" - Joyce Meyer
11
"A grateful heart is a beginning of greatness. It is an expression of humility. It is a foundation for the development of such virtues as prayer, faith, courage, contentment, happiness, love, and well-being." - James E. Faust
12
"Faith that it's not always in your hands or things don't always go the way you planned, but you have to have faith that there is a plan for you, and you must follow your heart and believe in yourself no matter what." - Martina McBride
13
"I believe if you keep your faith, you keep your trust, you keep the right attitude, if you're grateful, you'll see God open up new doors." - Joel Osteen
14
"And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith." - Matthew 21:22
15
"Faith and prayer are the vitamins of the soul; man cannot live in health without them." - Mahalia Jackson
16
"My faith didn't remove the pain, but it got me through the pain. Trusting God didn't diminish or vanquish the anguish, but it enabled me to endure it." - Robert Rogers
17
"Believe in yourself when nobody else does." - Mary J. Blige
18
"Every day you need to get a full dose of the Word and mediate on scripture, and if you discipline yourself and remain consistent, your faith will grow and mature, and remember that God, the Word, and your faith, is a recipe for success." - Stephanie Williams
19
"Hearing how God is moving in other places encourages and inspires our faith for what God wants to do in our own corner of the world." - Matt Brown
20
"I'm not perfect. I'm never going to be. And that's the great thing about living the Christian life and trying to live by faith, is you're trying to get better every day. You're trying to improve." - Tim Tebow
21
"If you have a good support system like your family and your friends around you, then you can't go wrong. So just believe in yourself, do you your thing, and stay strong in what you believe in." - Roman Reigns
22
"You can have whatever you want if you believe in yourself and keep your feet firmly planted in the ground." - A. J. McLean
23
"Technology is nothing. What's important is that you have a faith in people, that they're basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they'll do wonderful things with them." - Steve Jobs
24
"Always believe in yourself and keep going. You don't have to have the most talent in the world. You don't have to be the smartest person in the world. If you persist and you persist and you persist, you will be successful." - Dean Cain
25
"If you believe in yourself and feel confident in yourself, you can do anything. I really believe that." - Karlie Kloss
26
"I believe that God has put gifts and talents and ability on the inside of every one of us. When you develop that and you believe in yourself and you believe that you're a person of influence and a person of purpose, I believe you can rise up out of any situation." - Joel Osteen
27
"It's important to believe in yourself and the beauty of your dreams and to not let anyone tell you different." - Victoria Arlen
28
"Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy." - Norman Vincent Peale
29
"Faith is a living, daring confidence in God's grace, so sure and certain that a man could stake his life on it a thousand times." - Martin Luther
30
"The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith." - Billy Graham