Why Southern Manners Matter In a Modern World

People ask me quite a lot what I miss most about living in the South. I say my mother, because I'm not a moron, but the truth is that we talk and visit enough that I don't feel too deprived of her presence. What I miss the most are the small, friendly interactions between me and the store cashier, me and the woman in line behind me at the bank, me and my neighbor as we meet at the end of our driveways. I miss the way my manners compel me, and most of you, to make small talk or wave at someone walking down my street as I drive past. We are skilled at chitchat. (Often, I wonder if this part of our culture is exhausting for Southern introverts.) There are critics of Southern manners who say we are disingenuous—that we are sweet to your face, but gossip behind your back. This is sometimes true because we are human, and we are flawed, like everyone else. But in our best moments, I hope we look each other in the eyes and take a moment to talk, not only because our mothers pinched the backs of our arms when we were little and told us to. I hope we do it because we see every person as valuable and treasured and worthy of the best manners we can muster. That is what I want my children to learn from me. As a family, we are warm and open to conversation because every person deserves to be seen and heard.