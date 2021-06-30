A 24/7 Elvis Television Channel is Coming
Everybody, let's rock.
Try to not get all shook up, but Elvis Presley is headed to a television near you.
Elvis Presley Enterprises has joined forces with streaming company Cinedigm to create The Elvis Presley Channel, featuring 24/7 Elvis content, set to debut in 2022.
According to Cinedigm, the free channel will air "Elvis Presley archival content and specials, as well as musical content from some of the most influential rock 'n roll artists that inspired the music industry."
"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre and medium," Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks, said in a news release. "The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."
Exclusive specials and documentaries include Singer Presents…Elvis (the '68 Comeback Special), Elvis Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite and Elvis by the Presleys. The Elvis Presley Channel will also give fans a chance to watch rare home footage from the Graceland Archives.
"Many of music's most iconic locations will be on display, with specials highlighting impact cities like Memphis that helped shape rock 'n' roll, as well as general music documentaries," a press release explains. "The new channel will provide viewers an intimate view into the artist that defined a generation."
The Elvis Presley Channel will be available in the U.S. and Canada online, on smart TVs, and on multiple streaming platforms including Samsung, Pluto, Roku, Hulu, Amazon, and Tubi.