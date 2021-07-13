Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Help Surprise Georgia School Custodian Who Achieved Dream Of Becoming a Teacher
"Your blessings will come to you if you go for it."
A Georgia dad who spent the past four years balancing his full-time job as an elementary school custodian with being a college student was honored by Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes with a little help from Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson this week.
The Jungle Cruise stars surprised Tylan Bailey with an invitation to the California premiere of their new movie, as well as roundtrip airfare to California for him and his family, plus hotel rooms and park passes at Disneyland.
"What a journey and how inspiring your story is," Johnson told Bailey live on Good Morning America Monday. "We're proud of you."
"You just keep shining your light," Blunt added. "You're amazing."
Bailey, a father of four, worked as the head custodian of Hightower Elementary School in DeKalb County for 23 years, before enrolling in college in 2017 at the age of 39 to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a physical education teacher.
Bailey recently earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from Georgia State University. He will begin teaching at Briar Vista Elementary School in Atlanta this fall.
During his appearance on GMA, Bailey was also surprised with an at-home Echelon bike and treadmill, as well a $15,000 donation from Echelon to his new school.
"I'm kind of speechless," remarked Bailey, who credits accomplishing his goal to following his motto, "Meet your blessings halfway."
"Your blessings will come to you if you go for it," he said. "Sometimes we want blessings to come to us. Just meet them halfway and you'll get there."
Congratulations, Tylan!