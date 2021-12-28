Mack Brown Happy to Take Mayonnaise Bath in Exchange for Duke's Mayo Bowl Win Over South Carolina
To the victor goes the mayo.
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl is shaping up to be quite the spectacle.
The bowl game's sponsor has raised the stakes for the victor of Thursday's showdown between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks, substituting the traditional Gatorade bath for… you guessed it: a bucket of Duke's Mayo.
Both football coaches have reportedly agreed to be slathered in the beloved condiment for a good cause.
"$10,000 to a charity is worth it," UNC head coach Mack Brown told reporters. "I'm so pleased that Duke's Mayo would donate to a charity that really needs it."
Beamer, on the other hand, isn't quite as enthused by the prospect.
"I'm not a big mayonnaise guy," he said. "I'll gladly take one for the team on that one if it means we won a football game, but woof."
The beloved mayonnaise brand has been teasing the post-game celebration on social media.
Brown told WRAL's Pat Welter that a mayonnaise bath is a small price to pay for a victory over UNC's historic rivals.
"We need to win. I said somewhere I'd let someone hit me with a frying pan 365 days if we won, mayonnaise is easy."
You can watch the Carolinas battle it out in Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30 at 11:30 a.m. EST airing on ESPN.
Stay tuned after the game to watch one lucky coach get a mayo bath.