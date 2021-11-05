Head to Drybar This Holiday Season and Watch Hallmark Movies During Your Blow Out

Drybar, the quick-stop shop for hair blowouts, has cracked the code of what women want this holiday season. The beauty chain announced that they will be showing Hallmark Christmas movies in their salons all during the holiday season. That's right you can get a blow-out and your Christmas romance fix all at the same time, which is the best sort of multitasking.

The salon made the announcement in an Instagram post, explaining that they are "airing #CountdownToChristmas movie marathon on our TVs all season long." That means you can get your hair holiday party ready while getting in the spirit with all of Hallmark's joyous films. This year's Countdown to Christmas includes 41 all new original films, airing across both cable networks—Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as on their streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. You will need to book a lot of blowouts to catch them all.

This is Hallmark's 12th year running with their romance-filled holiday programming and the films look as delightful as ever. Fans will get all the usual holiday cheer like hot cocoa, tree decorating, and ice skating and the movies are filled with familiar faces, like Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lacey Chabert. There will also be a few Hollywood icons like Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd who will have a mini Back to the Future reunion in the film Next Stop, Christmas. This year, a brand-new film will also debut directly on the company's stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, which you could watch on your phone while getting a blow-out and watching Hallmark on the screens, if you really want to kick up your multitasking to the next level.

