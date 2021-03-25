82-Year-Old Retired Tulsa Principal Dresses Up For 52 Virtual Church Services In a Row

Rewind to last spring, and we really had our look together for virtual meetings, happy hours with friends, and religious services. Sure, we may have been wearing sweats or pajama pants on the bottom, but we were all about a crisply ironed blouse with an eye-catching necklace for the camera. By the time we made it a few weeks into virtual life, it's safe to say a lot of our fashion sense flew out the window (along with our ability to bake any more bread. So much bread!).

Well, one fine lady hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is giving us all the inspiration we need to put on a nice outfit for virtual events once again: Meet Dr. Laverne Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired principal and teacher who has been wearing her Sunday best to virtual church services at Tulsa's Metropolitan Church 52 Sundays in a row. We're talking colorful hats, bold suits, gorgeous baubles, the whole nine yards.

So what motivated Wimberly to keep her outfits looking so polished for virtual church for 52 weeks straight? "[After our first virtual church last March] I just decided at that point, I was just going to get dressed as if I was going to church, so I would not get in the habit of just slouching around," Wimberly told KTUL News Channel 8 in a recent interview.

Woman Watches Online Church Service Image zoom Credit: Grace Cary / Getty Images

"I don't think she's missed a Sunday of just devotionals, encouragement. It's like she gives you a sermon before service even starts, and gives you something to focus on, and of course the dressing up, it made my kids get dressed," Minister of Worship, Merton Huff, said of Wimberly's efforts in the same news segment.