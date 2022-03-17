Downton Abbey Creator Shares the Real-Life Story That Inspired Lady Mary's Biggest Scandal
After six seasons of Downton Abbey and one feature film (with a second on the way), it seems like ages ago that we were first introduced to the Crawley family. But this week, thanks to the new official podcast from Focus Features, we were reminded of the scandal Lady Mary Crawley found herself embroiled in at the start of season one.
In the first episode of Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast, creator and writer Julian Fellowes reveals that her ill-fated fling with Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk (you know, the one that resulted in him dying in her bed) was inspired by a real-life historical event.
"When Mary pulls her mother in and says, 'Mr. Pamuk is dead,' that was a real story," he tells host Jacqueline Coley.
Fellowes goes on to recall a story told to him by a friend who found his great, great aunt's diaries from the 1890s in his family's English country house. He notes that this particular mansion was unique in that it had a gallery of bedrooms just for women.
The diary details the aftermath of a house party during which one of the young debutantes had a "flirtation" with a male guest who then later died in her bed.
"She didn't know what to do," Fellowes explains. "She sat there for a bit with his dead body, until finally she got up and knocked on the door of the woman next door. This woman, who was a blameless matron, knew that if this story got out, that they would all be tarred by it and it would be all 'round London by Monday."
What happened next directly informed what transpired when Lady Mary's impropriety threatened her reputation.
"They woke the women up along the corridor to carry this dead body through one of England's great houses to get him back into his real bed," an incredulous Fellowes continues. "They smuggled him into his bed and he was found the next morning by his valet. It never got out."
How juicy!