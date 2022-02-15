The First Trailer for the Downton Abbey Sequel Teases Mysteries and Modern Advancements
The Crawleys are back, and they're headed to the future.
Today, Focus Features released the official full trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2019 movie adaptation of the beloved TV series. By the look of it, the film follows two main storylines: a villa in the South of France bequeathed to the Dowager Countess by a mysterious man from her past, and a film crew setting up shop at Downton Abbey.
"The modern world comes to Downton," the Countess of Grantham notes with a smirk.
The original principal cast have returned for the second film, with the additions of Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.
"It's really a new era," Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes told People of the "unashamedly feel-good movie" back in 2021. "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that."
"I like the idea that people go into the movie and have a great two hours and then go out to have dinner. That seems to me to be a good thing," Fellowes continued. "If we are useful for cheering people up and giving them an easy time of it, that doesn't bother me."
Oh, this is going to be good!
Downton Abbey: A New Era will release in the UK on April 29 and in North American cinemas on May 20.