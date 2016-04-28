Our Favorite Double Names

By Brennan Long
In the South, we take double names seriously. Be sure not to call her just Sarah or Liza, it is Sarah Jean and Liza Ann. Here is the ultimate list of double names for your Southern baby.When it comes to Southern girls, you probably know at least a few with a double-dose monicker. Double names are very popular in the South and they sure do sound better with our accents. The trend became popular at the end of the eighteenth century around the world, but we're still carrying on the tradition in the South. New parents in the South often are looking for ways to honor near and dear family members. Double names are also a great way to incorporate family names. We've gathered a list of our favorite double names for little Southern ladies.
Our Favorite Double Names

Growing up in the South, chances are you know a Mary Elizabeth or Anna Claire. Doubles names are so popular, that we’ve gathered some of our favorites.

