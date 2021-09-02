Dollywood is Currently Casting Children's Roles for Annual Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival

Do you know a young Dolly Parton fan with a taste for the spotlight? Dollywood is currently casting for several children's roles in this year's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival.

The Tennessee theme park is looking for young boys and girls aged 8-12 years old for roles in three holiday productions: "Christmas in the Smokies," "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," and "O' Holy Night."

"We are looking for those special children who are able to connect with our audiences," Dollywood Entertainment Director Paige Bales said in a release "The talent of our entertainers is the secret to our success, and we are looking for that same ability from the children in these roles."

Both speaking and singing parts are available. Each role will be double casted to allow for additional flexibility for the children.

"We understand that the kids in these roles need time for schoolwork and time to just enjoy being a kid during the holidays, so that is why we double-cast these roles," Bales added.

To audition, Dollywood asks parents to submit a video of their child singing a favorite song along with video of them reading Bear in There by Shel Silverstein. Parents should also include a headshot, resume that includes child's height, and links to live performances.

All materials should be sent to auditions@dollywood.com by Sunday, September 5.