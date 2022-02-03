Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Record New Duet Version of "9 to 5"
Vocal powerhouses Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up to revamp Parton's classic song, "9 to 5."
According to Entertainment Weekly, the legendary songstresses recorded the duet for Still Working 9 to 5, a documentary exploring the lasting cultural impact of the 1980 workplace comedy 9 to 5, which starred Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. The new documentary is set to premiere at SXSW Film Festival on March 13.
The news of the duet was revealed alongside the premiere announcement on Wednesday.
"It almost feels like launching two projects in one," co-director/producer Gary Lane told Variety. "We could do a documentary just on the making of the duet."
This new version of the theme song reportedly has a much different tone than the original.
"The first iteration, Dolly's original version was very upbeat. There was a lot of hope I would say in the song," co-director/producer Camille Hardman told Variety. "And this version is just a little bit melancholic … that women are still trying to get equality and it hasn't happened yet, 42 years after this song was created."
SXSW attendees will be the first to hear the new track. The song is scheduled to be released to the public in May.