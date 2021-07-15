Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square is Now Emmy-Nominated

The holiday film actually received two nominations from the Television Academy.

Dolly Parton has done it again. The beloved American icon added another accolade to her long list when Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square was announced as a nominee for a Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Television Movie category.

The Christmas movie debuted on Netflix in November 2020, just in time for the holidays. It stars Christine Baranski as a dastardly villain, who returns to her hometown with a plan to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer just before Christmas. A few other famous faces you'll instantly recognize are Treat Williams and Jennifer Lewis. Our Smoky Mountain Songbird rounds out this powerhouse cast. Dolly, of course, played an Angel in the film that was equal parts It's a Wonderful Life and Christmas Carol with plenty of singing and dancing.

The film was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, and CMT points out, she earned her own Emmy nod with the movie's choreography garnering a nomination in the Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming category.

Dolly is becoming a pro at the Emmys. Just last year, her film Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones earned a nomination in the same category and her 2017 primetime NBC special, Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Television Movie category.

Perhaps her most famous nomination came back in 1978, though, when Parton teamed up with Cher and Rod Stewart to perform her hit "Two Doors Down" on Cher's own television spectacular, naturally called Cher…Special.

To mark Dolly's nomination, this year's Emmy Awards watch party will definitely include chocolate-covered cherries.

