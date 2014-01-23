Recreate Dolly Parton's Classic Look

By Caroline McKenzie
Credit: CSU Archives/Everett Collection
Charleston-based makeup artist Andrew C. Petersen imagines what we might find in Dolly's modern-day makeup bag.
Dolly Parton | Circa 1970

Credit: CSU Archives/Everett Collection

Living legend Dolly Parton—no really, the Library of Congress has deemed her such—may be best known for rhinestones and electric blue eye shadow. But we will always love this simpler look she sported back in the 1970s. The down-home denim shirt and restrained lip and cheek color harken back to her humble roots (the Tennessee native grew up one of 12 children in a two-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains), while the va-va-voom eyes and mounds of blonde hair scream star on the rise. Hello, Dolly!

For a Perfectly Defined Pout

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"A lip pencil amplifies the sexy arch of her upper lip. Steal the trick with a pale pink pencil."

Get the Look: Matte Lip Pencil in Bettina, $25; sephora.com

For a Flawless Face

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Use fingertips to apply tinted moisturizer to enhance the skin, not mask it. Start at the jawline and work inward."

Get the Look: Tinted Moisturizer, $43; lauramercier.com

For Subtle Cheeks

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Like the lip color, Dolly keeps her blush to a minimum to balance the rest of her striking style."

Get the Look: Aerin Multi Color for Lips & Cheeks, $42; nordstrom.com

For Shimmery Lids

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Without a coating of pale, glimmering eye shadow, the dark lashes and liner are one-note. Not Dolly's style at all."

Get the Look: Jewel Eye Shadow in Opal, $20; stilacosmetics.com

For Sultry Eyes

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"This look is all in the eyeliner. At the outer corner of the upper lid, gently sweep up at a 45-degree angle to add drama and give the eye a little lift."

Get the Look: Gel Eye Liner, $16; noircosmetics.com

For Understated Lip Color

Credit: Photo: Courtesy Sephora

"A subdued hue keeps the focus on the eyes. Opt for a hydrating lip gloss over a lipstick."

Get the Look: Smith's Minted Rose Lip Balm, $7; sephora.com

For Voluminous Locks

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"These rollers do the trick every time. Remember: The bigger the roller, the more volume. Go for it. Dolly would!"

Get the Look: Jumbo and Super Jumbo Hot Rollers, $40; conair.com

...With Nary a Flyaway

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Don't mistake 'sheer' as 'not up to the job.' You can lock in the curls without that awful stiffness."

Get the Look: Sheer Hold Hairspray, $20; drusgstore.com

Psst: The R is for Rebecca!

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

Inspired by Dolly's chambray shirt, we chose this blue bag, monogrammed with her initials.

Get the Look: Ombre Makeup Bag, $24.50; etsy.com/shop/gertiebaxter

