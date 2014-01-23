Recreate Dolly Parton's Classic Look
Dolly Parton | Circa 1970
Living legend Dolly Parton—no really, the Library of Congress has deemed her such—may be best known for rhinestones and electric blue eye shadow. But we will always love this simpler look she sported back in the 1970s. The down-home denim shirt and restrained lip and cheek color harken back to her humble roots (the Tennessee native grew up one of 12 children in a two-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains), while the va-va-voom eyes and mounds of blonde hair scream star on the rise. Hello, Dolly!
For a Perfectly Defined Pout
"A lip pencil amplifies the sexy arch of her upper lip. Steal the trick with a pale pink pencil."
Get the Look: Matte Lip Pencil in Bettina, $25; sephora.com
For a Flawless Face
"Use fingertips to apply tinted moisturizer to enhance the skin, not mask it. Start at the jawline and work inward."
Get the Look: Tinted Moisturizer, $43; lauramercier.com
For Subtle Cheeks
"Like the lip color, Dolly keeps her blush to a minimum to balance the rest of her striking style."
Get the Look: Aerin Multi Color for Lips & Cheeks, $42; nordstrom.com
For Shimmery Lids
"Without a coating of pale, glimmering eye shadow, the dark lashes and liner are one-note. Not Dolly's style at all."
Get the Look: Jewel Eye Shadow in Opal, $20; stilacosmetics.com
For Sultry Eyes
"This look is all in the eyeliner. At the outer corner of the upper lid, gently sweep up at a 45-degree angle to add drama and give the eye a little lift."
Get the Look: Gel Eye Liner, $16; noircosmetics.com
For Understated Lip Color
"A subdued hue keeps the focus on the eyes. Opt for a hydrating lip gloss over a lipstick."
Get the Look: Smith's Minted Rose Lip Balm, $7; sephora.com
For Voluminous Locks
"These rollers do the trick every time. Remember: The bigger the roller, the more volume. Go for it. Dolly would!"
Get the Look: Jumbo and Super Jumbo Hot Rollers, $40; conair.com
...With Nary a Flyaway
"Don't mistake 'sheer' as 'not up to the job.' You can lock in the curls without that awful stiffness."
Get the Look: Sheer Hold Hairspray, $20; drusgstore.com
Psst: The R is for Rebecca!
Inspired by Dolly's chambray shirt, we chose this blue bag, monogrammed with her initials.
Get the Look: Ombre Makeup Bag, $24.50; etsy.com/shop/gertiebaxter