Do You Know the Difference Between Road, Street, Avenue, and Boulevard?
Check your navigational knowledge.
Have you ever wondered why certain roads are called "streets," others are called "avenues," and others are referred to as "boulevards?" Turns out, these thoroughfares are not categorized just on a whim arbitrarily, as you might have thought. Rather, they're organized in terms of function and size. And while we can't guarantee that every city, town, or neighborhood abides by these terms, you can still enjoy learning this historical knowledge and applying it on your next drive. Or, perhaps, use it as a conversation starter at your next dinner party. If you've never known the difference between road, street, avenue, boulevard, and more directional labels, prepare to become chock-full of GPS know-how.
Here is the difference between these common navigational terms.
Road: anything that links two points; the most basic of public ways
Street: public way that connects two points, but has buildings on both sides of it; these typically run perpendicular to avenues
Avenue: public way that also has buildings and/or trees on both sides; these run perpendicular to streets
So technically, a street is a road, but a road might not be a street. How's that for confusing? Depending on where you are located, your city's streets might run either north-to-south or east-to-west. There is no end-all decision on that. However, avenues will run the opposite direction.
Boulevard: very wide street with buildings and/or trees on both sides; sometimes present with a median in the middle of the lanes
In general, these are some of the most scenic types of thoroughfares you might see in your town or city. We always knew we had a thing for boulevards. And not just those of broken dreams.
Lane: very narrow street; opposite of boulevard
Drive: long, winding road; often shaped by its surroundings, so it can be positioned to weave along a lake, mountain, or even around a country club golf course
Court: road or street that ends in a cul-de-sac or loop
These oddballs are typically ones that you see most loosely applied in neighborhoods, so take it with a grain of salt (er, cement).
Now that you're harnessed with a great deal of navigational knowledge, you can feign an air of confidence, even if you're just as directionally challenged as before. That's what we like to call, "faking it until you make it."