The Diana Musical Sets Its Broadway Premiere—And Will Also Stream on Netflix
Headed to stage (and screen!) soon.
The story of Princess Diana is coming to the stage courtesy of the Tony-winning writers of the Tony-winning musical Memphis and the director of Come From Away.
It's Diana: A New Musical, and it has music and lyrics by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro, with the book also by DiPietro. According to a press release, the musical tells the story of "a princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media captivated by her beauty and vulnerability. The globe's most celebrated monarchy disrupted. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known."
The musical had its premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2019 and was set to open at Broadway's Longacre Theatre in 2020 until it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is currently set to open on Broadway this year, with performances beginning in December. Previews start on December 1, 2021, and the show officially opens on Broadway on December 16, 2021.
The show's musical numbers include the songs "Underestimated," "The World Fell in Love," "She Moves in the Most Modern Ways," "Pretty, Pretty Girl," and "If." It is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and has original choreography by Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages).
If a trip to Broadway in December isn't in your future, you can still see the musical. During 2020, the production was filmed without an audience and that filmed version is set to be released on Netflix on October 1, 2021. The Broadway cast includes Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles.
You can find more information about Diana: The Musical at thedianamusical.com.