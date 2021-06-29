Heisman Winner DeVonta Smith Surprises Mom With New House

“To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.”

When Heisman Trophy-winner and former Alabama All-American DeVonta Smith signed a $20.141 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, the wide receiver said his plan for the money was to "put it in the bank."

Well, based on a video he shared to Instagram last week, it appears that his initial statement wasn't entirely true. The heartwarming clip (below) shows the moment Smith surprised his mother, Christian Smith-Sylve, with a new house.

"To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world," the Louisiana-native wrote alongside the video.

In his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns. In his final year at Alabama, he caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns and became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in almost three decades.

"To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it," Smith said during his acceptance speech for the coveted trophy.

"No job is too big," he added. "If you put your mind to it, you can do it, and just keep believing in God, and you'll get where you want to be."

Smith has spoken about the role his mother, a social worker, played in making him the person he is today. In May, he told Sports Illustrated that seeing her handle troublesome situations in other people's homes made him appreciate her even more.

"I think it made me a better son, just because knowing the things that go on in other people's households, I just didn't want to put my mom in a situation like that," Smith said.