Alabama Sign Swept Away by Hurricane Zeta Washes Up in Texas
“I thought it was gone for good.”
A wooden sign that once stood outside an Alabama bed and breakfast has quite a story to tell after being found 800 miles away in Texas.
Chrissy Shahankary told WPMI that she and her husband were looking for shells on Padre Island when they noticed a large object floating face-down in the surf.
"There's tons of debris down there. We didn't know what it could possibly be. So, he goes out in the water and brings it back and it's this beautiful sign," Shahankary told the local news station. "The only thing that was wrong with it was it was covered in shells and mussels."
The sign belongs to Julie and Billy Lindsey, the owners of Dauphin Island Harbor House in Dauphin Island, Alabama. According to the Lindseys, the sign fell during Hurricane Sally in September and then floated away during Hurricane Zeta a month later.
"I thought it was gone for good," Billy told WPMI. "You got to remember, it left here, had to leave here and go down Mobile Bay, out of the sound off Bayou la Batre, in the Gulf of Mexico, around the tip of Louisiana, and then to Padre Island."
The seafaring sign is seven-feet long, four-feet wide, and weighs about 90 pounds. Shahankary and her husband attempted to take it home, but it didn't fit in their car.
Shahankary reached out to the Lindseys on Facebook to let them know their sign had been found. She said the last time they saw it on Padre Island, a man was holding it.
"I'm hoping that this gentleman took this sign home and not to the dump. I would love to see Julie get her sign back," Shahankary told WPMI.
The Lindseys are hopeful they will be reunited with it soon.
Come on, Internet, work your magic!