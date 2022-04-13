Darius Rucker Celebrating National Title With Free Concert for USC Students
Darius Rucker is keeping his promise to headline a free concert in Columbia after the University of South Carolina women's basketball team took home the national title this month.
The Grammy-winning USC alum proposed the show as an incentive after the Gamecocks sailed through the semifinals of the NCAA tournament. Rucker confirmed the offer after the team went on to defeat UConn 64-49 and win their second national title in just five years.
The promised concert will take place at Colonial Life Arena on April 24. USC students have until 5 p.m. on April 18 to sign up for a lottery to win a ticket to the concert. The event is free to all students, and tickets will reportedly be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
"It's happening; @DariusRucker kept his promise!" USC interim president Harris Pastides wrote on Twitter Monday. "Can't wait to celebrate our @GamecockWBB national champs in true Carolina style—a parade down Columbia's Main Street this Wednesday, and a Darius concert on April 24!"
Rucker rose to fame as the lead vocalist of Hootie & the Blowfish, the rock and roll band he founded at USC along with three fellow students in 1986. He remains a diehard Gamecocks fan.
Students will be notified on April 19 about whether they receive a ticket to the one-of-a-kind celebration.
Congrats, y'all!