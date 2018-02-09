The Covered Dish Idea That You're Going to Want to Borrow
A few years ago, our former Travel Editor Valerie Fraser Luesse shared a story about a very special "covered dish" that a kind-hearted woman brought to her grandmother's funeral. However, this is not the "covered dish" that most Southerners think of when we hear funeral. That's right, we love our casseroles but this this is a unique idea that you might just want to borrow.
"When my grandmother passed many years ago, her home healthcare nurse introduced our family to one of the best 'covered dishes' ever: a big cooler filled with iced-down Cokes, bottled waters, etc.," Luesse wrote. "We just left it on the porch so friends and family could help themselves as they came and went—no ice trays, cups, and so forth required."
This idea is perfect for many reasons. First of all, when a family is grieving they aren't necessarily thinking about party-planning details like whether to buy paper cups and ice or bring out the good glasses from the china cabinet. While neighbors, church friends, and the extended family may step in to help during the time of mourning, if the family doesn't have to think about stocking cups, buying bags of extra ice, or any of the niceties of hosting, it can ease their mind and let them focus on their loved ones.
Since a cooler full of bottled drinks bypasses the need for any glasses at all, anyone helping out the family can focus on putting coasters on the table and emptying the recycling bin, instead. Of course, not everyone can bring a cooler full of Cokes.
The idea of sharing a cooler stocked with drinks isn't limited to funerals, of course. Reader Valerie Visich commented that she does something similar at her home. She puts out a cooler filled with drinks in the summer and over the holidays. "I leave a cooler of drinks with a basket of snacks for our delivery men and women (USPS, Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS, etc.)," she commented on Facebook. "It has a cute note thanking them for working in the heat or during the busy stressful holidays making my life easier!" We're guessing that you might want to borrow that idea, too.