Contemporary Southern Writers To Read Right Now

Casey Cep grew up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. She is a staff writer at The New Yorker, where a piece she reported unearthed the story that would become her first book, Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee (2019). The book examines Harper Lee’s life in the context of an Alabama trial that took place in the 1970s—long after the best-selling debut that came with 1960’s To Kill a Mockingbird—and was a story Lee struggled for years to write.

