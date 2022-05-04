If You Love Hydrangeas, Breezy Button-Downs, and Ina Garten, You Might Be a "Coastal Grandmother"
Leisurely walks in a sun-blocking hat, fresh flowers on the kitchen counter, Ina Garten's rotisserie chicken recipe crisping in the oven, and going to bed early—these are marks of a "coastal grandmother," the trend currently sweeping across TikTok and Instagram. Really, it's more of a lifestyle than a trend, with Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give basically residing as the unofficial muse of the movement.
Coined by user Lex Nicoleta, the coastal grandmother is all about seeking joy in the little things in life and, well, having incredible taste. If you're a fan of Nancy Meyers movies—such as The Holiday and The Parent Trap remake—as well as breathable linen and Barefoot Dreams blankets, you could already be living the coastal grandmother aesthetic without realizing it.
Coastal grandmothers are those who are effortlessly stylish (but in a comfy way), have a put-together presence (without trying too hard), know how to be the best hostess (while never breaking a sweat), and appreciate the finer things (yet still feel approachable). It's also essential to note that you don't have to have grandchildren, nor live on the beach, to be a coastal grandmother. It applies to all ages and locales as long as the classic Superga sneaker fits. (It's the coastal grandmother shoe of choice and also happened to be favored by the late Princess Diana—and, more recently, Kate Middleton.)
All facts and notions considered, it seems that Southern women mastered this trend long ago. Southern women do tend to have penchants for wearing breezy button-downs, sending out thank you notes, making cheese straws for guests, and spending languid afternoons on the porch with a glass of homemade iced tea. If finding joy is the name of the game, Southern women do just that and also bring it to others—something we argue should be deemed the pinnacle of coastal grandmothering.
It's time to pick those hydrangeas from the garden, cinch your hair messily into a tortoiseshell clip, and stockpile heirloom tomatoes from the farmers' market. And next time you're settling into the sofa in your matching pajama set, thank the coastal grandmother matriarchs that came before us for officially making it cool.